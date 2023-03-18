Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 1.2 %

RRGB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 1,116,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $431,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.