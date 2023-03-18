Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $373.22

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.22 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 348.84 ($4.25). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.30), with a volume of 615,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Redde Northgate from GBX 335 ($4.08) to GBX 380 ($4.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £793.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 412.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.24.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

