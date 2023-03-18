Reef (REEF) Market Cap Tops $62.83 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Reef has a market capitalization of $62.83 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00366529 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,327.67 or 0.26640602 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,295,808,134 coins and its circulating supply is 22,295,803,734 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

