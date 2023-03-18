Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLMD opened at $2.47 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

