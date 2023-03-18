Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter.
Shares of RLMD opened at $2.47 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15.
Several research analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.
