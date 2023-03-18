Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a report on Wednesday.
Relx Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 1,262,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,018. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
