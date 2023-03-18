Render Token Price Tops $1.51 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00005550 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $551.92 million and $95.90 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

