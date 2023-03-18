Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.04

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $13.83. Repsol shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 98,833 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.50 ($17.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

Repsol Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

