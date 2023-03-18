Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.
Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,649. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
