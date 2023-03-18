Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,649. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

