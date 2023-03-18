Request Price Tops $0.10 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Request has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $101.28 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00032997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00206840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,993.34 or 1.00160547 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10353425 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,102,693.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

