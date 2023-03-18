Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.78 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Request has a total market cap of $103.31 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003571 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00208621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,600.97 or 0.99937364 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10353425 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,102,693.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.