RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 28,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

RESAAS Services Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

