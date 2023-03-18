Revain 1-Day Volume Hits $276,574.46 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $46.40 million and approximately $276,574.46 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00369151 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.73 or 0.26831169 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.