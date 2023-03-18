Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.33 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $83.33 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

