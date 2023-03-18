Ribbon Finance Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $83.26 million and approximately $683,104.79 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

