Richard A. Graham Sells 2,323 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $23,973.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 371,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,151.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.