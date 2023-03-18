Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 4,288,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,811. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

