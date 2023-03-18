Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 6%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 4,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 39,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $48,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

