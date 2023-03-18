Ripio Credit Network Price Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $18,219.14 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00033636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003562 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00208756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,570.24 or 1.00016161 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

