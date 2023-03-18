RNC Capital Management LLC Has $47.60 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $47,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 154.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

