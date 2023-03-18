RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,634 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $69,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMY opened at $66.53 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

