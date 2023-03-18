RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

