RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 12,878 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

