RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 134,324 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134,324 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

