RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 7,178 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.