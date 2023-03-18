RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.