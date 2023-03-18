Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

WSM traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,790. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

