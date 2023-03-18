Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,022,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

ROP traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.25.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.