Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

GILD traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,828,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,051. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

