Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $102,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $9.31 on Friday, hitting $272.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,330. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

