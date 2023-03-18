Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.3 %

ROK traded down $9.31 on Thursday, hitting $272.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,330. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

