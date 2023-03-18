Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $133.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.29. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $381,775 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

