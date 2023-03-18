RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,798. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

