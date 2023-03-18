Rune (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31,254.06

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Rune has a market capitalization of $31,254.06 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00005768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.58164858 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

