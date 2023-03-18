Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,877 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.84% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 646,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,811. The company has a market cap of $535.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.84. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

