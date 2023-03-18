Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.25% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.44. 872,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

