Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.58) price target on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.47. The firm has a market cap of £261 million, a P/E ratio of 1,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.96).

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,666.67%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

