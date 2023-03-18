Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Sabre Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,979. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84. Sabre has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

