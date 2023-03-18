Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Sabre Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,979. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84. Sabre has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

