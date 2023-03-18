Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires 5,319 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 605,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 342,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $195.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

