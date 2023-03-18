Safeguard Financial LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $62.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
