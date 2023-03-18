Safeguard Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.65.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

