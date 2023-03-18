Safeguard Financial LLC Invests $320,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $186.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.09. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

