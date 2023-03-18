Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

