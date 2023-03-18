Saltmarble (SML) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $454.65 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00016931 BTC on major exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $454.65 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 3.5257455 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,104,079.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

