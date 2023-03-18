Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 79,574 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,542,144.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,806,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56.

Samsara Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

