Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 20th.

Sanara MedTech Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $332.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

