Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,803,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.