Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Sanne Group Price Performance
Shares of SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.22) on Tuesday. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.58). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 921 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 919.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Sanne Group
