SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $123.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 133,298 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

