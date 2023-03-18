Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Savaria and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

SIS traded down C$0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.65. 209,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.73. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$18.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

