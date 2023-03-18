Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $270.41

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.41 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.10). Schroder Oriental Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.12), with a volume of 458,858 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.05. The company has a market cap of £650.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,208.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
